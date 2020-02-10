Kazakhstan will send two planes to China on February 10 and February 12 to evacuate its citizens amid a coronavirus outbreak, the Central Asian nation’s foreign ministry said on Monday.



Out of 719 Kazakhs remaining in China, 391 have asked to be repatriated, it said in a statement. The flights will also take 47 Chinese citizens to Beijing.



