Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down across the globe

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been down in several parts of the world, Facebook said Monday.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said in a tweet.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Shortly after the outages were reported, Facebook shares fell more than 5 percent. Reuters reported that Facebook’s shares were “inching towards its worst day in nearly a year.”

Amazon Web Services and US mobile phone companies also reported being down, according to Downdetector, a website which provides outage information.

Users later reported that Twitter was having issues.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

User reports indicate Amazon Web Services is having problems since 12:40 PM EDT. https://t.co/gtjcTxuBcO RT if you're also having problems #AmazonWebServicesdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

Read more: Ex-employee says Facebook put profit before curbing hate speech