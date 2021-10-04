.
.
.
.
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down across the globe

The 3D printed Facebook and WhatsApp logos and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken Jan. 21, 2021. (Reuters)
The 3D printed Facebook and WhatsApp logos and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken Jan. 21, 2021. (Reuters)

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down across the globe

Shortly after the outages were reported, Facebook shares fell more than 5 percent.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been down in several parts of the world, Facebook said Monday.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said in a tweet.

Shortly after the outages were reported, Facebook shares fell more than 5 percent. Reuters reported that Facebook’s shares were “inching towards its worst day in nearly a year.”

Amazon Web Services and US mobile phone companies also reported being down, according to Downdetector, a website which provides outage information.

Users later reported that Twitter was having issues.

Read more: Ex-employee says Facebook put profit before curbing hate speech

