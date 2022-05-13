Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE ‘lost its righteous son’ following Sheikh Khalifa death

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the United Arab Emirates has lost “its righteous son” following the passing of the country’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa, who served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004, died at the age of 73, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Friday.

“The Emirates lost its righteous son, the leader of the ‘empowerment stage’ and the trustee of its blessed journey… His stances, achievements, wisdom, giving and initiatives in every corner of the country,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

“May God have mercy on you with his vast mercy and enter you into his paradise.”

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs also gave a brief statement, saying the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world is mourning the death of the president who “who moved next to his Lord satisfactorily on Friday, May 13th…wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace and the UAE people patience and solace.”

Across the UAE, residents took to social media to speak off the loss of their much-loved President.

Khalifa al-Gaz, wrote on Twitter: “A sorrowful day for all Emiratis.”

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second president of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed.

Since becoming the president of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa has presided over a major restructuring of both the federal government and the government of Abu Dhabi.

Some of Sheikh Khalifa’s most notable roles were his chairmanships of Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Petroleum Council, founded in 1988, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which he was instrumental in creating in 1976.

His key objectives as the president of the UAE were to continue on the path laid down by his father Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy, he said, “will continue to be the beacon guiding us into the future, a prosperous future where security and stability will reign.”

Sheikh Khalifa steered the development of the oil and gas sector and the downstream industries that have contributed successfully to the country’s economic diversification.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs declared official national mourning for the death of the president for 40 days from Friday.

Work in both public and private sectors will be suspended for three days, also from Friday, the Dubai Media Office clarified.

