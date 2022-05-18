.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi vice defense minister meets NSA adviser Sullivan in Washington

  • Font
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman gestures during a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman gestures during a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi vice defense minister meets NSA adviser Sullivan in Washington

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reaffirmed President Joe Biden's commitment to “help Saudi Arabia defend its territory” during a meeting with Saudi Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud during a meeting on Tuesday, the White House said.

During the meeting Sullivan also underscored the longstanding partnership between the two nations, the White House said in a written statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Mr Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden's commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory, and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's leadership in securing a UN-brokered truce in Yemen," the White House said. "They also discussed the importance of coordinating efforts to ensure global economic resilience.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of defense to hold talks with officials in Washington

Saudi Aramco weighs IPO of trading unit amid oil boom

Sandstorm blankets Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More