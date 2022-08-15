‘This is our home’: Saudi Arabia unveils 92nd National Day identity

Saudi Arabia unveiled the new identity for the Kingdom’s National Day which is annually observed on September 23.



In an animated card and video shared by the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Alalshikh via Twitter Saturday, the new identity combines both the past and the future of Saudi Arabia, under the slogan “This is Our Home.”



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The slogan is rooted in the deep sense of pride and patriotism that Saudi nationals have towards their country and the sense of belonging that residents likewise share.

نعتز بإطلاق هوية اليوم الوطني92 تحت شعار #هي_لنا_دار 🇸🇦



كل عام وبلادي في ازدهار وعزة ❤️



التفاصيل: https://t.co/hTYybc4g2F#هيئة_الترفيه pic.twitter.com/G3PNPQP0jK — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) August 13, 2022





“It is the homeland and the home that seeks to provide abundant opportunities that empower the citizens and the residents to contribute to the prosperity and building of the Kingdom,” the GEA said on a website dedicated to the occasion.



The Saudi flag takes the center of the new card’s design surrounded by various elements reflecting major projects of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Among those is an illustration showing the Qiddiya Project, an entertainment megaproject that aims to become a global destination providing unique experiences in the fields of entertainment and arts.





Illustrations of THE LINE and TROJENA in the planned megacity of NEOM are also shown in the identity card along with a depiction of the historical Diriyah as part of the Diriyah Gate Project in hopes to turn it into one of the world's greatest cultural destinations.



The GEA also shared several national songs on the website to celebrate the occasion.



Read more:

NEOM launches public exhibition to share detailed designs of THE LINE



Saudi Crown Prince: THE LINE vertical design communities to house 9 mln residents



Saudi Crown Prince: NEOM project will likely be listed in 2024