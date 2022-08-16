.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Crown Prince leads washing ceremony of Holy Kaaba in Mecca

  • Font
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman leads the annual washing ceremony of the Holy Kaaba, August 16, 2022. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman leads the annual washing ceremony of the Holy Kaaba, August 16, 2022. (SPA)

Saudi Crown Prince leads washing ceremony of Holy Kaaba in Mecca

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Tuesday led the annual washing ceremony of the Holy Kaaba on behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by a number of dignitaries and carried out the ceremony, which is part of the tradition set by Prophet Mohammed, after performing prayers.



He was accompanied by Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, Minister of Sports and was welcomed by the President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz al-Sudais, the SPA said in a statement.

In a video shared by SPA on Twitter, the Crown Prince was seen carrying a cloth and cleaning the inner walls.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman led the washing ceremony of the Holy Kaaba on behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, August 16, 2022. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman led the washing ceremony of the Holy Kaaba on behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, August 16, 2022. (SPA)



“Following that, the Crown Prince performed two Rakaas as per the tradition of Prophet Mohammed,” the statement added.

Maintaining the Holy Kaaba is an important and delicate ritual and cleaning is done based on traditions.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by a number of dignitaries and carried out the ceremony, which is part of the tradition set by Prophet Mohammed, August 16, 2022. (SPA)
The Crown Prince was accompanied by a number of dignitaries and carried out the ceremony, which is part of the tradition set by Prophet Mohammed, August 16, 2022. (SPA)



The walls and the floors of the Kaaba are cleaned differently. A white cloth, soaked in rose and musk scents, is used for cleaning the interior walls while the floors are washed using a mixture of Zamzan water and rose perfumes.

This mixture is splashed on the floors that are cleaned with the bare hands and palm leaves.

Read more:

Saudi tourist visa holders now allowed to perform Umrah: Ministry

Saudi Arabia removes barriers around Kaaba in time for Umrah season

Saudi Arabia’s Kaaba receives a new Kiswa

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More