UAE pet groomer optimistic on growth as more residents bring animals into homes

Pet grooming services are becoming more popular in Dubai, the CEO of a local industry firm told Al Arabiya English. Mohammad Bin Haider launched Scruffs in the second half of 2022, and the business is growing steadily.

Scruffs has experienced a steady uptick in clients since its launch, through word-of-mouth marketing and committing to building strong, lasting connections with customers, he said.

Market data gathered by Euromonitor International supports Bin Haider’s claim. Based on 2023’s first quarter sales, the company projects pet care products, and services to create an $253 million (AED 930 million) market in the UAE, up from $232.5 million (AED 854 million) in 2022.

A spokesperson for the global market research company said that pet grooming in general is a growing business and it has a lot of future potential.

“The rising pet population has welcomed a growing number of pet-friendly outlets like restaurants, cafés, hotels and spas in the United Arab Emirates, welcoming pet owners along with their pets,” the spokesperson said.

In the UAE, current value sales increases were seen across categories within pet products from 2009 to 2022, and this is set to continue in 2023. Retail sales are set to increase at a current value CAGR of six percent (at 2023 constant value CAGR of four percent) over the forecast period to $67.8 million (AED 249 million) by 2028.

Bin Haider attributed Scuffs’ “high-quality grooming services” as the catalyst behind the growing strength of the brand, which, in turn, is contributing to its expanding client base.

“I saw an opportunity to offer convenient, high-quality pet grooming services that cater to the busy lives of pet owners,” Bin Haider said. As part of this, Scruffs takes its range of services to the pets. “By offering a mobile grooming service, we can provide pet owners with a stress-free solution and saving them time,” he added.

According to Euromonitor International, ‘other pet products’ category which includes products such as pet grooming, pet beds, accessories, and technology-related products is the best performing category in 2023, with retail value sales increasing by nine percent in current terms to $31.3 million (AED 115 million). The growth in this category is expected to continue.

“One trend that is expected to drive growth is personalisation, with pet owners being increasingly exposed to products such as personalised beds, wardrobes and toys, due to the availability of such products online, and at pet events,” the spokesperson said. “These niche products are expected to see an increasing presence over the forecast period, as consumers are expected to demand more personalised products for their pets instead of the generic dog or cat baskets that other owners may have.”

He admitted that Scruffs faced hurdles getting off the ground but added that the government has created the foundations that streamline the processes of opening a business. “It significantly eased Scruffs’ journey,” he said.

“Initially, we faced challenges like building a strong team, sourcing the best organic and natural pet products, and developing our unique grooming techniques,” he explained. It was through dedication and hard work, that these hurdles were overcome, and the firm established a solid foundation to develop business.

The driving force behind Scruffs was a passion for ensuring the health and well-being of pets through proper grooming and hygiene practices. A key mission of the company is to raise awareness about the importance of regular grooming and hygiene to maintain a pet’s health.

“Additionally, we understood the importance of using organic and natural pet products to minimize the risk of allergies, skin irritations, and other health issues in our beloved pets, while also promoting the use of eco-friendly and safe products,” Bin Haider noted.

His ambition for Scruffs extends beyond providing mobile pet grooming services, with the aim to become a comprehensive pet care platform that meets various pet-related needs for clients.

“Some of our future goals include expanding into pet sheltering and adoption services to support animal welfare and contribute to finding loving homes for pets in need,” he said.

As part of the company’s preparations to develop this side of the business, Scruffs occasionally offer grooming service discounts of up to 30 percent for adopted pets.

“By providing these incentives, we aim to encourage more people to adopt pets and provide them with loving homes,” he said.

It will also develop other business channels under the umbrella of a one-stop platform that delivers a wide range of services to pet owners’ homes. “This could include offerings like pet food delivery, veterinary services, pet walking, and pet training,” he said. “By constantly innovating and expanding our services, we aim to make pet care more convenient and accessible for pet owners while ensuring that their pets receive the highest quality care.”

Pricing is structured to be competitive and provide value-for-money for grooming services offered.

For cats, prices range from AED 160 up to AED 320, while for dogs, costs vary depending on the animal’s size. “Small dogs start from AED 180 to AED 320, medium dogs are priced from AED 220 up to AED 340, and large dogs range from AED 245 to AED 380,” he said.

Bin Haider conceded that he is a cat lover and has seen owners become aware of the benefits of professional grooming for their feline friends.

“Regular grooming can help to prevent issues like matting, hairballs, and skin infections, while also allowing groomers to spot any potential health concerns early on,” he said.

Healthy kitty

While grooming certainly helps cats maintain a clean and attractive appearance, its primary purpose is to promote their overall health and well-being.

He explained that there are several treatments owners need to follow to ensure healthy cats. These include regular brushing. “It is essential for all cats, regardless of fur length, helping to remove loose hair, prevent matting and reduce the likelihood of hairballs,” he said. “Moreover, brushing stimulates blood circulation, distributes natural oils throughout the fur, and enables owners to check for any skin abnormalities or parasites.”

Bathing can help cats with longer fur or special conditions. While most cats are self-groomers, occasional baths can be beneficial, helping to remove dirt and contribute to a healthy coat and skin. Nail trimming maintains a cat’s comfort, preventing injuries resulting from overgrown or sharp claws, while routine ear cleaning prevents build-up of debris and wax, reducing the risk of infections or ear mite infestations.

He also emphasised the importance of teeth brushing. “Oral hygiene is an often-overlooked aspect of cat grooming, where regular teeth brushing helps reduce plaque and tartar build-up, preventing dental issues like gum disease and tooth decay.

Cat grooming can indeed be a complex and potentially hazardous task, especially for those lacking experience in handling cats. Exploring the challenges of cat grooming and providing tips and advice for cat owners wishing to groom their pets at home can offer valuable information to help minimize risks and create a more enjoyable grooming experience for both the cat and the owner, Bin Haider said.

Importantly, he explained the importance of establishing trust and patience.

“One of the primary challenges in cat grooming is developing a bond of trust and patience between the cat and the owner or the groomer. Cats may be fearful or resistant to grooming, particularly if it involves unfamiliar tools or sensations,” he said.

“A skilled groomer can create a positive and stress-free experience for the cat, using their expertise to handle the animal with care and patience,” he said. “This is particularly important for cats that may be nervous or difficult to manage, [but] by building trust with their feline clients, professional cat groomers can help to alleviate any stress or anxiety associated with the grooming process.”

“By staying true to our core values and maintaining our dedication to excellence, we believe Scruffs can make a lasting, positive impact in the pet care industry,” Bin Haider said.

