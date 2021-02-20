Watch: 13-meter long dead fin whale washes up on Egypt’s shore

The carcass of a 13-meter fin whale has washed up on the shore of Egypt’s Kafr el-Sheikh governorate, the Egyptian Ministry of Environment said on Friday.

The ministry buried the dead whale, of the second-biggest mammal species in the world after the Blue Whale. The whale was female, weighed approximately 10 tons and was 2.5 meters wide.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The whale died several days ago in the waters of the Mediterranean sea… The strong sea currents and weather conditions threw the carcass ashore, as waves reached a height of five meters and wind speed exceeded 120 kilometers per hour,” the ministry said in a statement.

البيئة : العثور علي حوت نافق بالبحر المتوسط د. ياسمين فؤاد : دفن الحوت النافق مع توثيق كافة الإجراءات للاستفادة منها فى... Posted by ‎وزارة البيئة - Ministry of Environment‎ on Friday, February 19, 2021

The authorities have yet to determine the cause of death.

This was the second such incident in the Mediterranean in two days.

Israel's Nature and Parks Authority said Friday that a dead male fin whale washed up on its coastline on Thursday. It was 16.9 meters long and weighed approximately 25 tons.

הבוקר נלקחו דגימות מהלוויתן שנפלט אמש לים בדרום שמורת ניצנים, על ידי ד״ר אביעד שיינין מתחנת מוריס קאן לחקר הים ועמותת... Posted by ‎רשות הטבע והגנים‎ on Friday, February 19, 2021

Read more:

In mass stranding, almost 500 pilot whales stranded in Australian island of Tasmania

Driver escapes injury as Dutch whale tail sculpture catches metro train in ‘fluke’