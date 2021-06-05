.
.
.
.
Language

China coal plant accident kills two, six missing: State media

Rescuers wait outside the Songzao Coal Mine near Chongqing, in southwest China on September 27, 2020. (File photo, AFP)
Rescuers wait outside the Songzao Coal Mine near Chongqing, in southwest China on September 27, 2020. (File photo, AFP)

China coal plant accident kills two, six missing: State media

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Shanghai

Published: Updated:

Two people died and six were missing after an accident in a coal mine in central China, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday.

The “accidental outburst” occurred at a coal mine run by Henan Hebi Coal and Electricity Co in the late afternoon on Friday, and the authorities in Henan province have launched an emergency response plan, CCTV said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last month, the provincial government said it had approved the reopening of another mine operated by Hebi after it was shut for not complying with regulations.

China has been carrying out safety inspections at coal mines across the country, but record high coal prices have miners ramping up production to meet supply gaps.

In May, China’s cabinet said it would work to stabilize rising commodity prices, while encouraging coal producers to boost production to meet global demand.

Read more:

China to make disclosure of climate, carbon emission information mandatory

US expert Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers: FT

Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese firms, expands scope of Trump order

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Top Content
UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine
Lebanese amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record Lebanese amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record
Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak
US expert Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers: FT US expert Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers: FT
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More