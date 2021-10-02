.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Magnitude of earthquake that hit Vanuatu revised to 7.2: EMSC

  • Font
vanuatu
Vanuatu. (Stock image)

Magnitude of earthquake that hit Vanuatu revised to 7.2: EMSC

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near the Vanuatu islands in the South Pacific on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No tsunami warning was issued due to the depth of the quake, said the US Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii.

The quake, which was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.7, was at a depth of 531 km (329 miles), EMSC said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages from the earthquake.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid
Top Content
Iran warns ‘enemies’ against uncalculated moves amid tensions with Azerbaijan Iran warns ‘enemies’ against uncalculated moves amid tensions with Azerbaijan
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Oman expects tropical storm Shaheen to intensify Oman expects tropical storm Shaheen to intensify
Iran begins war games near border, despite criticism from Azerbaijan Iran begins war games near border, despite criticism from Azerbaijan
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import 12 mln Captagon pills hidden in cocoa beans Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import 12 mln Captagon pills hidden in cocoa beans
US official calls for Pakistan action on terrorism before visit US official calls for Pakistan action on terrorism before visit
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More