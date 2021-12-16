.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Some British hospitals struggle with staff shortages due to COVID-19

  • Font
Healthcare workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, January 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Healthcare workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, January 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Some British hospitals struggle with staff shortages due to COVID-19

Reuters

Published: Updated:

British hospitals, particularly in London, are struggling to maintain staffing levels due to the number who are having to isolate with COVID-19, a senior emergency doctor said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

With a new highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus surging, Britain on Wednesday recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with a further 78,610 COVID-19 infections reported.

“The acute problem is actually to do with staffing,” Katherine Henderson, an emergency consultant in London and President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told BBC Radio.

“Even if we are not seeing a big rise in hospitalizations yet, we are already seeing the effect on not having the staff to run shifts properly and safely. So we are worried about patient harm coming about because we just don’t have the staff.”

Henderson said London was particularly hard hit.

“We are looking at probably about 10 percent staff, that is doctors and nurses, who are having to be off.”

Read more:

US study suggests COVID vaccines may be ineffective against omicron without boosters

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets UK Secretary of Defense

First UK patient has died from omicron variant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival
Muslims can now experience the Black Stone in Mecca virtually through new initiative Muslims can now experience the Black Stone in Mecca virtually through new initiative
Top Content
Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal
Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations
Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study
Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens
Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know
US Navy tests high energy laser weapon system in Gulf of Aden amid Iran tensions US Navy tests high energy laser weapon system in Gulf of Aden amid Iran tensions
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More