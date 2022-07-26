EU renews economic sanctions for further six months over Russia's military aggression

The European Union decided on Tuesday to renew its sanctions against Russia for a further six months, until the end of January 2023.

The decision, a formality taken by EU energy ministers, refers to sanctions that were first introduced in 2014 and significantly expanded after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February this year.

