EU renews economic sanctions for further six months over Russia's military aggression
The European Union decided on Tuesday to renew its sanctions against Russia for a further six months, until the end of January 2023.
The decision, a formality taken by EU energy ministers, refers to sanctions that were first introduced in 2014 and significantly expanded after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February this year.
