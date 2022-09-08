.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK: Government to borrow to pay for energy support

  • Font
Liz Truss gestures outside the Conservative Party headquarters, after being announced as Britain’s next Prime Minister, in London, Britain, on September 5, 2022. (Reuters)

UK: Government to borrow to pay for energy support

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain will publish new debt issuance plans later this month to fund Prime Minister Liz Truss’s energy support plan her office said on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The intervention will initially be funded by the Government - HM Treasury and the Debt Management Office will publish an update to the 2022-23 gilt financing remit alongside the Chancellor's Fiscal Statement to the House later this month,” the statement said.

Read more:

UAE leaders congratulate Liz Truss on her appointment as UK’s new PM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More