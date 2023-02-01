Florida drive-by shooting leaves 11 people injured, no deaths reported

The number of victims injured in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, has increased to 11 after an additional victim self-transported to a hospital, CNN reported late on Tuesday, citing Police Chief Sam Taylor.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Police have said the incident was a “targeted attack” in a Lakeland neighborhood, according to the US broadcaster.

Two of the 11 victims, inlcuding a man who was shot in the face and another shot in the abdomen, are reportedly in critical condition and have “very serious injuries.”

Investigators have spoken to the other nine victims – who are all expected to survive – for their account of the shooting, said Taylor during a Tuesday morning briefing. Lakeland is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Tampa.

A crowd of people were gathered along a residential street when a dark-blue sedan rolled by, slowing but not stopping, police said.

Four people fired shots from the sedan’s windows before the car sped away, Taylor said. Officers were searching for the vehicle and the shooters Monday night, officials said.

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack. Police said marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting, and investigators believe drug sales were taking place.

Taylor described the neighborhood as “challenged” and said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

(With agencies)

Read more:

Watch: US police release bodycam video of Tyre Nichols killing

Video: Muslim teen, 17, shot by US police officer in Tracy, California

Crash that killed six in New York to be investigated: US transportation safety board