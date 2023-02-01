Theme
Handguns for sale at the WEX Gunworks store on January 31, 2023 in Delray Beach, Florida. The state of Florida may become the 26th state to allow people to carry concealed loaded guns without permits under legislation being considered in the Capitol. (AFP)

Florida drive-by shooting leaves 11 people injured, no deaths reported

The incident is one of several recent shootings in the US including one in California which left at least 11 people dead.

The number of victims injured in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, has increased to 11 after an additional victim self-transported to a hospital, CNN reported late on Tuesday, citing Police Chief Sam Taylor.

Police have said the incident was a “targeted attack” in a Lakeland neighborhood, according to the US broadcaster.

Two of the 11 victims, inlcuding a man who was shot in the face and another shot in the abdomen, are reportedly in critical condition and have “very serious injuries.”

Investigators have spoken to the other nine victims – who are all expected to survive – for their account of the shooting, said Taylor during a Tuesday morning briefing. Lakeland is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Tampa.

A crowd of people were gathered along a residential street when a dark-blue sedan rolled by, slowing but not stopping, police said.

Four people fired shots from the sedan’s windows before the car sped away, Taylor said. Officers were searching for the vehicle and the shooters Monday night, officials said.

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack. Police said marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting, and investigators believe drug sales were taking place.

Taylor described the neighborhood as “challenged” and said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

(With agencies)

