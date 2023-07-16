Israeli PM Netanyahu due to be discharged from hospital, his office says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be discharged from hospital on Sunday after no irregularities were found in additional medical tests he underwent following his admission for suspected dehydration, his office said.
Netanyahu, 73, was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near his private residence in coastal Caesarea, and kept overnight under observation, his office said.
In a video statement issued from the hospital, he appeared to be in good spirits and said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.
Sheba on Sunday confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said Netanyahu would be discharged within hours.
As part of additional medical tests, Netanyahu was fitted with a subcutaneous holter, or heart monitor, and found to be “in complete cardiac health,” the hospital statement said.
Israel’s weekly cabinet meeting, usually held on Sunday, has been postponed to Monday.
