Russia will retaliate: Putin decries Ukrainian ‘terrorist’ attack on Crimean bridge

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin labeled the overnight attack on the bridge linking southern Russia to Crimea as a Ukrainian “terrorist act” and vowed to retaliate.

Putin said: “Of course, there will be a response from Russia. The Ministry of Defense is preparing appropriate proposals,” state news agency TASS reported.

“Given that the second terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge already took place, I am waiting for specific proposals to improve the security of this strategically important transport facility,” he added.

He stressed that “the attack was pointless from a military point of view, since the Crimean bridge has not been used for military transportation for a long time, and cruel, since innocent civilians were killed and injured.”

The attack on the bridge was a was a special operation conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy using drones, state news agency Ukrinform reported citing sources.

The Russia-built bridge in Crimea, known as the Crimean Bridge or Kerch Strait Bridge, carries significant symbolism for Ukraine as it embodies the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014. Serving as a physical link between the Russian mainland and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, the bridge stands as a constant reminder of the ongoing territorial dispute and heightens tensions between the two nations.

Constructed without Ukraine's consent, the bridge is viewed as a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It represents Russia's assertiveness and disregard for international norms, exacerbating the already strained relationship between the two countries.

Beyond its symbolic implications, the bridge also has practical consequences for Ukraine. It restricts access to the Sea of Azov for Ukrainian ports, hampering maritime traffic and negatively impacting the country's economy and trade capabilities. In essence, the Russia-built bridge in Crimea serves as a tangible manifestation of Russia's annexation of Crimea, exacerbates the divisions between Ukraine and Russia, and poses challenges for Ukraine's maritime access and economic prospects.

