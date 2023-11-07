Indian fans welcome Saudi’s Al Hilal superstars as they win 2-0 over Mumbai City

With over 30,000 fans in attendance, Mumbai hosted the most talked about football match on Indian soil as Mumbai City locked heads with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League match on Monday.



Indian football fans cheered on as they witnessed some of the top football players in the league showcase their skills at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

No, this picture is not from IPL.



A total of 30,023 fans attended Mumbai City FC's ACL match against Al-Hilal! pic.twitter.com/lbp8UXNvbN — IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC) November 6, 2023





While Mumbai City put on a solid defensive performance in the first half, Michael’s 62nd-minute header, coupled with Aleksander Mitrovic’s late goal, meant a stunning victory for Al Hilal.



The win solidified the Saudi Club’s pole position in the AFC – Al Hilal has won the AFC Champions League a record four times. They are a formidable contender in Group D, while Mumbai City faces an uphill battle to revive their campaign.

Strong buzz despite Neymar absence

Mumbai welcomed Al Hilal superstars with a stadium packed with enthusiastic football fans. The turnout for the game was impressive but not surprising, as there had been a strong buzz after the Indian club was drawn with Al Hilal in Group D.



Thousands of excited Indian fans signed up to see some of the most high-profile players, such as Neymar, Mitrovic, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly on home ground.



Mumbai City has initially planned to host the match at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune but the huge fan interest and security concerns prompted the club to move the match to the DY Patil Stadium, with a capacity of about 42,000.





The news of Neymar’s injury, however, disheartened many fans as some of them tried re-selling their match tickets on their social media by announcing discounted ticket rates.



The Brazilian football star, with a larger fan following in India, was injured in mid-October and underwent ACL and meniscus surgery last week.



Mumbai City’s players were also reportedly upset over missing the chance to play against the Brazilian forward, who is known for his exceptional dribbling skills and often entertains the crowd with his flamboyance on the pitch.

“All of us were upset because everyone wants to play against the best player in the world and Neymar is one of them,” multiple media reports quoted Mumbai City midfield Lalengmawia Ralte, as saying at the pre-match press conference.



“It wouldn’t have mattered if he scored four or five goals against us, at least we would been happy to have the chance to share the pitch with him,” the youngster said with a smile.

Al Hilal pulled through after a shaky first half

Al Hilal, who beat Mumbai City 6-0 in the first leg in Riyadh, grew into the match with time after the team struggled to stitch together passes early on.





Mumbai City put on a fortifying performance in the first half, but its defense soon crumbled under pressure after they were one may down early in the second half when Mehtab Sing was shown a yellow card for a tackle on Neves.



Al Hilal is now at the top of the AFC Group D table with 10 points from four matches.

