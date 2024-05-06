US soldier detained in Russia, US official says

1 min read

A US soldier has been detained in Russia during recent private travel there, a US official told Reuters on Monday.

The soldier’s arrest was first reported by NBC News, which said Russian authorities accused the service member of stealing from a woman.

The US official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the US soldier had been based in South Korea.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House said it was aware of the case.

