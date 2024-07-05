Anti-Syrian unrest in Turkey: Between domestic strain and regional shifts

8 min read

In a turbulent turn of events, Turkey was rocked by anti-Syrian refugee riots stemming from an incident in Kayseri province. What began as localized unrest swiftly escalated into widespread protests across several Turkish cities, culminating in over 470 arrests as authorities grappled to restore order.

Last Sunday, violence broke out following the arrest of a Syrian man by Turkish authorities in Kayseri, central Turkey, for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old Syrian girl. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that the incident was being investigated.



“An investigation was immediately launched on the issue. However, later our citizens gathered in this region, acted illegally in an attitude that does not suit our human values, and damaged houses, workplaces and vehicles belonging to Syrian nationals,” Yerlikaya said.





Turkish residents, angered by online reports of the crime, vandalized cars and set fire to shops owned by Syrians in Kayseri, demanding their expulsion from the country. The unrest extended to Hatay, Gaziantep, Konya, Bursa and an Istanbul district, according to Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency. Social media reports indicated that some Syrians were injured during the incidents.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused opposition parties, which advocate for the deportation of approximately 3.6 million Syrians from Turkey, of promoting divisive “politics of hate.” Erdogan himself has committed to facilitating conditions that would encourage many Syrians to return voluntarily to Syria.



“Xenophobia and hatred towards refugees in our country should not be ignited because this does not give any positive results,” he said in a speech on Monday.



Backlash inside Syria

The unrest in Kayseri also sparked backlash inside Syria. Clashes between armed protesters and guards of Turkish positions in Syria’s north killed seven people.



Six were killed in the city of Afrin and one in Jarablus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



Late on Monday, Turkey responded to the violent clashes by closing until further notice the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, a main trade and passenger conduit for more than 3 million inhabitants, along with Bab al-Salam and other smaller crossings, as reported by Reuters.



This followed demonstrations by Syrians throughout the Ankara-controlled area, where some armed protesters targeted Turkish trucks and military posts, and removed Turkish flags. There were also attempts by some protesters to breach crossing points, leading to skirmishes with Turkish border guards.



The protests extended into the opposition-held Idlib region near the Turkish-controlled area, the Observatory said.



Beyond mere anti-refugee sentiments

Many Turkish citizens feel overwhelmed by the long-term presence of Syrian refugees and perceive them as a burden on resources amid deteriorating economic conditions.



Turkey hosts the highest number of Syrian refugees in the region, initially welcomed when the civil war erupted in Syria in 2011.



Analysts argue that since the 2016 EU-Turkey migration deal, public sentiment in Turkey has progressively soured toward Syrian refugees.



As part of the agreement, Turkey committed to take measures to prevent people from leaving for Europe. In return, the EU has allocated billions of euros to support refugees residing in the country.



“In Turkey, the past three years have witnessed a significant surge in public mobilization against Syrians, particularly in areas with strong conservative and nationalist communities. These protests are not merely driven by ideological or cultural motives but are profoundly influenced by underlying psychological and structural factors,” Gökhan Çınkara, political analyst and assistant professor at Necmettin Erbakan University, told Al Arabiya English. “This phenomenon is part of a broader global trend of opposition towards refugees, which Turkey is also grappling with. Consequently, the protests are evolving rapidly, taking on increasingly complex dimensions.”



Çınkara also highlighted the tremendous support that a Turkish national football player received for making the “grey wolf” salute at the European Cup.



“This underscores the deep-seated nationalist sentiments within Turkey,” he said.



The governing body of European football launched a probe into Turkish player Merih Demiral for allegedly making an inappropriate nationalist hand salute after a match with Austria this week.





Demiral’s gesture, known as the wolf salute, is linked to an ultranationalist, far-right group in Europe and is banned in countries like Austria, though not in Germany.



The gesture drew condemnation from Germany, prompting Turkey to summon the German envoy. In Turkey, the wolf salute is a political symbol used by members and supporters of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which is allied with Erdogan.



Erdogan announced yesterday that he would attend Turkey’s quarterfinal match at the European Championship in Germany on Saturday, cancelling his planned visit to Azerbaijan. Many interpreted this decision as a signal that Turkey would not tolerate any potential actions by UEFA or German authorities against its player.





Amid the refugee crisis, there are growing fears domestically that further unrest could occur if the Turkish government does not address the inflammatory rhetoric.



“The Turkish government is endeavoring to prevent this social mobilization from morphing into a widespread anti-Arab sentiment. Moreover, it is clear that the government seeks to avoid alienating and radicalizing the Syrian opposition,” Çınkara said. “At the same time, however, the increasing nationalist demands must be addressed.”



Impact on potential detente

The anti-refugee riots erupted shortly after Erdogan said he was open to meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to restore bilateral relations. The president noted that, after 13 years of tense relations, he saw no reason to hinder the renewal of diplomatic ties with Syria.



Experts suggest that the recent clashes in northern Syria were triggered by the positive signals regarding the potential resumption of stalled high-level negotiations between Ankara and Damascus.



Some have begun to question whether the violence might affect the proposed rapprochement between the two governments.



“While the recent anti-Syrian refugee riots were massive and violent, I don’t believe they will permanently derail the prospects for Turkish-Syrian rapprochement,” Andre Bank, expert on Syria and senior research fellow at the GIGA Institute for Middle East Studies in Hamburg, told Al Arabiya English. “They could lead, though, to a temporary delay in publicly announcing an Erdogan-al-Assad meeting, until the situation stabilizes. Overall, there seems to be a shared interest among the ruling elites in Ankara and Damascus to mend ties.”



Al-Assad and Erdogan were once close, but Erdogan later supported the Free Syrian Army, which sought to remove al-Assad from power during Syria’s civil war.



The Syrian president has now equally signaled openness to engage in talks with Ankara, reflecting a shift in Syria’s stance, which typically demands specific conditions for negotiations. Al-Assad did not insist on his usual conditions this time, including the complete withdrawal of Turkish troops from northern Syria.



Regional dynamics

From Syria’s perspective under al-Assad, a diplomatic rapprochement with Turkey holds both external and internal significance.



“On the regional and international stage, it symbolizes Syria’s broader normalization with Arab states, underscored by its readmission to the Arab League in May 2023, now extending to its non-Arab neighbor to the north,” Bank noted. “Domestically, this could foster increased cooperation between Damascus and Ankara in combating radical Islamist factions like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in northwest Syria and countering the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria.”



For Turkey, the reasons for pursuing reconciliation with al-Assad are twofold.



“Firstly, Ankara aims to establish a working relationship with Damascus to facilitate the return of thousands of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey – a critical issue that dominated the 2023 election campaign,” Bank explained. “Secondly, the Turkish government seeks to curb the influence of the SDF, particularly the powerful Democratic Union Party (PYD), in northeast Syria. In this regard, Ankara and Damascus share a common interest in preventing the SDF from conducting independent and democratic elections in the region.”

