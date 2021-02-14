.
.
.
.
Language

Ebola deaths rise to four in Guinea as disease flares again

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers carry a coffin with a baby, suspected of dying from Ebola, in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 15, 2018. To match Special Report HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-TEDROS REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo
Healthcare workers carry a coffin with a baby, suspected of dying from Ebola, in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 15, 2018. (File photo: Reuters) o

Ebola deaths rise to four in Guinea as disease flares again

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Four people have died in Guinea and several others have tested positive for the hemorrhagic fever in what the World Health Organization says is a potential resurgence in West Africa.

Three cases were traced to a nurse who died earlier this month in the southeastern N’Zerekore region, Guineenews reported late Saturday. Another patient from the area was hospitalized in the capital, bringing the total number of potential cases to eight, the news site reported, citing the head of the National Health Security Agency, Sakoba Keita.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

World Health Organization Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti said in a tweet Sunday it’s preparing to stem the outbreak.

Guinea, the world’s biggest exporter of bauxite, was at the epicenter of the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic that killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa.

A nurse who fell ill in late January and was buried on Feb. 1 was identified as the first case in the country since then, according to Guineenews.

Following the nurse’s funeral, eight people have tested positive and a ninth patient is awaiting results, according to a government official contacted Sunday.

Read more:

Sanofi confirms both COVID-19 shots could be available this year

Germany’s Soeder says new border entry checks have no time limit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction
Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services

Top Content

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services
Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump
Trains halted, more than 100 injured as Japan cleans up after strong earthquake Trains halted, more than 100 injured as Japan cleans up after strong earthquake
UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface
US Senate acquits Donald Trump in second impeachment trial US Senate acquits Donald Trump in second impeachment trial
Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

Before you go

First Lebanese citizens receive Covid-19 vaccines
First Lebanese citizens receive Covid-19 vaccines

Explore More