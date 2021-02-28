First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax

The Russian warship, “Admiral Grigorovich” frigate, entered the Sudanese port where Moscow plans to build a naval base on the country’s Red Sea coast, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Sunday.

It was the first Russian warship to enter Port Sudan, Interfax said citing a statement by the Russian fleet.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia announced in November a deal which outlined a "logistical support center" to be set up in Sudan where "repairs and resupply operations and rest for crew members" can take place.

The naval facility’s capacity will be capped at 300 military and civilian personnel and four ships, including nuclear-powered vessels, according to the details published on the Russian government's website.

The base will stand on the northern outskirts of Port Sudan.

Russia will also gain the right to transport via Sudan's ports and airports "weapons, ammunition and equipment" needed for the base to function.

The deal is slated to stand for 25 years -- as long as neither party objects to its renewal.

Moscow has in recent years turned its eyes to Africa as it renews its geopolitical clout.

It has wooed Sudan with military and civilian nuclear cooperation, signing a deal between the countries' armed forces in May 2019 set to last seven years.

- With AFP

Read more:

Russia plans to build a naval base in Sudan to resupply its fleet

Russia signs agreement to open naval base in Sudan

Russia's Putin orders ministry to conclude agreement to build Navy base in Sudan