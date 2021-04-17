.
.
.
.
Language

Somali government troops face off with forces loyal to sacked police boss

Rickshaws travel along a street of the southern city of Baidoa, Somalia November 3, 2018. Picture taken November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Rickshaws travel along a street of the southern city of Baidoa, Somalia November 3, 2018. Picture taken November 3, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Somali government troops face off with forces loyal to sacked police boss

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Gunshots rang out late on Friday in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, witnesses said, when government troops approached the home of the city’s former police commander who was sacked for opposing a move by the president to extend his term.

The stand-off reveals splits within Somalia’s security services that threaten to see forces turn on each other, creating an opportunity for the al Qaeda linked al Shabaab insurgency to exploit.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Somalia’s long-running political crisis has entered a new, dangerous phase,” said the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based think-tank, in a briefing note on Saturday.

“The opposition is said to be considering forming a parallel government; cracks have deepened in a security apparatus long divided along clan lines; and the president’s opponents have vowed to resist extension of his rule.”

Somalia, riven by civil war since 1991, is trying to rebuild with international help, but the path to stability has been obstructed by a political crisis caused by a failure to hold elections that were due in February.

On Monday, lawmakers extended President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s four year term by up to two years.

The resolution passed after then Mogadishu police chief Saadaq Omar Hassan announced parliament was suspended, triggering his sacking moments later.

Hassan retreated to his house in the Shirkole area of the city, which is guarded by 100 armed men who have been reinforced by clan fighters, his family and area residents said.

Calm returned after the burst of gunfire, but some Shirkole residents held street demonstrations in support of Hassan, burning tires and shouting slogans against the president.

“If you are attacked, you have to defend yourself,” said Mahad Mohamed Salad, a pro-Hassan lawmaker.

The government denied claims it wanted to attack Hassan.

“We have no interest attacking a civilian area where most inhabitants are children and women,” interior security minister Hassan Hunbdubey said in an online address late Friday.

Donors, who have opposed the president’s move to extend his term, fear the crisis could abet further attacks by Islamist al Shabaab militants, who have been trying for years to topple the government.

The militants on Friday killed Mohamed Abdi Hayle, the district commissioner for Hamarjajab on the edge of Mogadishu, the state news agency reported.

They also captured the Becaadweyn area of the central state of Galmudug without resistance on Thursday, after the Somali army left the area, residents said.

Read more:

Qatar aims to host COVID-free World Cup: Foreign minister

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny could suffer cardiac arrest ‘any minute’

American and two Russians return to Earth from space station

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Arabic speakers with Mideast resumes feature in Biden’s latest State Department picks Arabic speakers with Mideast resumes feature in Biden’s latest State Department picks
Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine
Top Content
Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close
Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust
Canada’s Ontario extends lockdown, imposes strict COVID-19 measures Canada’s Ontario extends lockdown, imposes strict COVID-19 measures
Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month
Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine
COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers
Before you go
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Explore More