Nigeria's top army commander killed in airplane crash: Official

Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru is seen at the theatre command operations Lafiya Dole headquarters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Jan. 31, 2021. (AFP)
Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru is seen at the theatre command operations Lafiya Dole headquarters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Jan. 31, 2021. (AFP)

AFP

Nigeria's top-ranking army commander General Ibrahim Attahiru was killed on Friday when his plane crashed in the country's north, an air force spokesman said.

Chief of Army Staff Attahiru was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January in a shakeup of the top military command to better fight surging violence and a more than decade-long jihadist insurgency.

Attahiru was killed when the aircraft crashed in northern Kaduna state, air force spokesman confirmed to AFP.

