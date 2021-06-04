.
.
.
.
Language

Russia says Sudan has not pulled out of agreement on Russian navy

Russian Navy's missile corvette Dmitrovgrad sails past the Dvortsoviy Bridge over the Neva River in Saint Petersburg, July 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Russian Navy's missile corvette Dmitrovgrad sails past the Dvortsoviy Bridge over the Neva River in Saint Petersburg, July 26, 2020. (Reuters)

Russia says Sudan has not pulled out of agreement on Russian navy

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sudan has not pulled out of an agreement with Russia to set up a Russian naval facility in the country, Interfax news agency reported, citing deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

“I think a compromise can always be found,” Interfax quoted Bogdanov as saying on Friday. “They have not denounced the agreement, have not withdrawn their signature, they said some questions have emerged,” he said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sudan said earlier this week it was reviewing an agreement to host a Russian naval base on its Red Sea coast, which was reached by President Omar al-Bashir before he was toppled by a popular uprising in 2019.

Read more: First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Top Content
Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire
Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister
Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace
UAE suspends entry of travelers from Vietnam as of June 5 UAE suspends entry of travelers from Vietnam as of June 5
Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16 Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More