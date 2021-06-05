.
Morocco’s foreign minister meets senior Libyan officials

Libyans gather on a beach in the capital Tripoli on April 30, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

Morocco’s foreign minister met on Friday with two senior Libyan officials as part of ongoing efforts to find a political solution to the crisis in the war-torn country, his ministry said.

Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita met separately with Khalid al-Mishri, head of the High Council of State based in the Libyan capital Tripoli, and eastern powerbroker Aguila Saleh, speaker of Libya’s parliament, as part of “Morocco’s efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis,” a statement said.

The two men arrived on Thursday to take part in a new round of talks on key institutional appointments in Libya, according to Morocco.

Previous discussions hosted by Morocco have centered on positions including Libya’s central bank governor and the heads of the electoral commission, the anti-corruption commission and the supreme court.

The talks in Rabat are the latest in several inter-Libyan dialogues held in the North African kingdom since September.

Libya is seeking to extricate itself from a decade of chaos and conflict that followed the toppling of dictator Muammar Gadhafi in the 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

A formal truce signed last October set in motion a UN-led process that led to the creation of an interim government tasked with unifying the country’s divided institutions, launching reconstruction efforts and preparing for December polls.

Germany will host a new set of peace talks later this month in Berlin, with Libya’s transitional government due to attend.

