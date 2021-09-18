.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Former Algerian President Bouteflika dies at age 84: Al Arabiya

  • Font
Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seen in Algiers, April 9, 2018. (Reuters)
Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seen in Algiers, April 9, 2018. (Reuters)

Former Algerian President Bouteflika dies at age 84: Al Arabiya

Bouteflika stepped down as ruler of Algeria after two decades in 2019, following nationwide protests against his rule.

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika died at the age of 84, Al Arabiya reported late Friday.

Bouteflika stepped down as ruler of Algeria after two decades in power in 2019, following nationwide protests against his rule.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Hirak movement, which led the protests to topple Bouteflika, restarted their popular protests earlier this year, demanding a “civilian state, not a military state.”

A veteran of Algeria’s war for independence and the only leader many Algerians have known, Bouteflika was first elected president in 1999 and established himself by ending the civil war.

Read more: Two Algerian opposition figures held ahead parliamentary of elections

- Agencies

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit
Top Content
Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea
UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties
Watch: RPG fired by Hezbollah supporter lands inside nearby residence Watch: RPG fired by Hezbollah supporter lands inside nearby residence
Sinopharm’s COVID-19 booster reverses antibody decline: Study Sinopharm’s COVID-19 booster reverses antibody decline: Study
Britain relaxes COVID-19 travel restrictions, eight countries off red list Britain relaxes COVID-19 travel restrictions, eight countries off red list
Taliban shootout in palace sidelines leader who dealt with US: Sources Taliban shootout in palace sidelines leader who dealt with US: Sources
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More