Former Algerian President Bouteflika dies at age 84: Al Arabiya

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika died at the age of 84, Al Arabiya reported late Friday.

Bouteflika stepped down as ruler of Algeria after two decades in power in 2019, following nationwide protests against his rule.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Hirak movement, which led the protests to topple Bouteflika, restarted their popular protests earlier this year, demanding a “civilian state, not a military state.”

A veteran of Algeria’s war for independence and the only leader many Algerians have known, Bouteflika was first elected president in 1999 and established himself by ending the civil war.

Read more: Two Algerian opposition figures held ahead parliamentary of elections

- Agencies