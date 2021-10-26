.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon’s President urges government to resume meetings to reach agreement with IMF

  • Font
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun sits inside the presidential palace on the eve of the first anniversary of Beirut port explosion, in Baabda, Lebanon August 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun sits inside the presidential palace on the eve of the first anniversary of Beirut port explosion, in Baabda, Lebanon August 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon’s President urges government to resume meetings to reach agreement with IMF

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday he hoped cabinet meetings would resume soon, as a standoff over an investigation into last year’s Beirut port explosion continues to paralyze government.

Mikati has not convened the cabinet since Oct. 12, pending a solution to the crisis over the lead investigator, Judge Tarek Bitar, whom the group Hezbollah and some of its allies accuse of bias and want removed from the probe.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are looking to resume cabinet sessions soon,” Mikati, who took office in September, said during a conference at the Grand Serail, the government’s headquarters. He did not specify a timeframe.

President Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally who has said the judicial probe should continue and has rejected political interference in it, urged the government to resume meetings in order to reach a funding agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

An IMF deal is widely seen as the only way for Lebanon to access desperately needed international aid.

Former officials Bitar has sought to question over the port explosion include several prominent Hezbollah allies suspected of negligence that led to the explosion, which killed more than 200 people and devastated swathes of Beirut.

In a Reuters interview on Friday, Economy Minister Amin Salam said the standoff over the blast investigation had cost Lebanon precious time in dealing with its economic meltdown.

Read more:

Lebanon’s negotiations with IMF likely to start in November

Lebanon eyes IMF progress despite new turmoil: Economy minister

Lebanon president Aoun says forensic audit of central bank underway

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII
Graça Machel calls for world to ‘build back better’ post-COVID-19: Saudi Arabia’s FII Graça Machel calls for world to ‘build back better’ post-COVID-19: Saudi Arabia’s FII
Top Content
UAE driver who won $13.6 million can’t decide whether to quit job UAE driver who won $13.6 million can’t decide whether to quit job
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening
At least 12 injured in Khartoum clashes after apparent coup attempt: Medical source At least 12 injured in Khartoum clashes after apparent coup attempt: Medical source
Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More