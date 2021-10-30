.
Tigrayan forces seize strategic town in Ethiopia’s Amhara region: Spokesperson

Members of the Amhara militia rest next to a wall in the village of Adi Arkay, 180 kilometers northeast from the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on July 14, 2021. On Wednesday the Amhara government spokesman Gizachew Muluneh announced that regional special forces and militias would shift to attack mode to reverse the recent battlefield gains by the Tigrayan rebels.
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Rebellious Tigrayan forces said on Saturday they had seized the strategic town of Dessie in Ethiopia’s Amhara region where tens of thousands of ethnic Amharas have sought refuge from an escalation in fighting.

The fighters pushed Ethiopian government forces from Dessie and were headed towards the town of Kombolcha, Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters by satellite phone from an undisclosed location.

He added that Tigrayan forces had captured numerous Ethiopian soldiers.

Legesse Tulu, the Ethiopian government spokesperson, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the TPLF’s account of developments.

