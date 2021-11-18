.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Blinken demands Sudan allow peaceful protests after deadly day

  • Font
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Nigerian FM Geoffrey Onyeama in Abuja, Nigeria, Nov. 18, 2021. (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Nigerian FM Geoffrey Onyeama in Abuja, Nigeria, Nov. 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Blinken demands Sudan allow peaceful protests after deadly day

AFP

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday condemned the killing a day earlier of Sudanese protesters in the bloodiest violence since last month’s coup, urging the military to allow peaceful demonstrations.

“The military must respect the rights of civilians to assemble peacefully and express their views,” Blinken told a news conference in the Nigerian capital Abuja, saying he was “deeply concerned” by Wednesday’s bloodshed in which 15 people died.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We continue to support the demand of the Sudanese people for the restoration of the civilian-led transition,” Blinken said, including the reinstatement of prime minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Despite the violence, US officials have voiced guarded hope about finding a way out of the crisis.

Molly Phee, the top US diplomat for Africa, travelled earlier this week to Sudan where she met military ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as well as Hamdok.

“Everybody, it seems to me, wants to find a way back, which is not the feeling I think you would get from the outside,” said a senior official on Blinken’s plane.

“There is a lot of room for finding a way forward,” the official told reporters.

The official said that both Burhan and Hamdok acknowledged shortcomings in Sudan’s democratic transition, which began in 2019 when the military ousted longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in the face of massive youth protests.

After Burhan’s power grab on October 25, the United States swiftly suspended $700 million in economic assistance meant to ease the democratic transition.

The US official acknowledged that economic pressure had limits with the military, which is firmly entrenched, but said that all sides were proud of their work together at the start of the transition.

“More important was talking to them about what their legacy would be -- that they had both played a positive role in 2019. Did they really want to become the bad guy in this scenario?” the official said.

Read more: Fourteen killed in Sudan anti-coup protest crackdown: Toll

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels
Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official
Top Content
Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats
UAE named world’s safest country to walk at night: Gallup report UAE named world’s safest country to walk at night: Gallup report
UN: ISIS now in all Afghan provinces, Taliban responding with extrajudicial killings UN: ISIS now in all Afghan provinces, Taliban responding with extrajudicial killings
Open for tourism: Inside the mega hotels opening in Saudi Arabia Open for tourism: Inside the mega hotels opening in Saudi Arabia
US Defense Secretary: Russia should explain its troop buildup near Ukraine US Defense Secretary: Russia should explain its troop buildup near Ukraine
Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More