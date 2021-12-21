US will welcome withdrawal of Tigray rebels in northern Ethiopia

The US said Monday that it would look to see if Tigrayan forces withdrew from areas in Ethiopia after the group announced it was doing so.

Asked by Al Arabiya English about any progress in US efforts to decrease tensions and fighting in Ethiopia, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Washington would welcome such a move.

“It’s something we’d call for, and we hope it opens the door to broader diplomacy,” Price added.

“We have long… urged the cessation of hostilities, including the return of TPLF forces to Tigray. And we have long urged that humanitarian access” remain unhindered, Price said.

Price stopped short of confirming the TPLF’s withdrawal from their northern stronghold in Ethiopia.

The US has expended significant diplomatic efforts to help find a solution to the fighting in Ethiopia.

Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman, a veteran diplomat, has made several trips to the region.

