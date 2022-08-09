.
Algeria jails influencers over scam: Media

This picture taken in Moscow on October 5, 2021 shows the US online social media and social networking service Facebook's logo (R), the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo (L) and the US social network Instagram's logo (C) on a smartphone screen. Major social media services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by a massive outage on October 4, 2021, tracking sites showed, impacting potentially tens of millions of users. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Pictured are the logos for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. (AFP)

AFP

Two Algerian social media influencers were sentenced on appeal Tuesday to a year each in prison, with six months suspended, over a scam targeting students seeking education abroad, local media reported.

Among the charges faced by Farouk Boudjemline, known as Rifka, and Mohamed Aberkane, alias Stanley, were criminal association, forgery, theft, fraud and money laundering.

Their co-accused Numidia Lezoul faced the same charges but was acquitted.

All three are well-known in the north African country, and were originally sentenced to one year each and fined the equivalent of €650 for promoting the “Future Gate” agency.

This had defrauded many Algerians wishing to study abroad, particularly in Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.

It charged students large sums to arrange their university registration and provide accommodation but left them to their fate once there.

Oussama Rezagui, the head of the agency, was given a six-year jail sentence, reduced on appeal from seven years, and a heavy fine.

