Qatar and Saudi Arabia to resume direct flights from Jan. 11

Qatar Airways and Saudi Airlines will resume flights between Doha and Riyadh from Monday in a reopening of airspace as part of a political rapprochement in a three-year-old dispute.

Qatar Airways said via Twitter on Saturday it will resume flights to Riyadh on Monday, Jeddah from Jan. 14, and Dammam from Jan. 16. It said the flights would be with wide-body planes including the Boeing 777-300, Boeing 787-8 and Airbus A350.

“We also look forward to resuming a strong relationship with our trade and cargo partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the major airports in the country,” the airline added on Twitter.

#QatarAirways flights will start with a daily service to Riyadh, four flights a week to Jeddah and daily flights to Dammam. pic.twitter.com/WRSz90zwVu — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) January 9, 2021

Saudi Airlines (Saudia) also tweeted that it too would resume flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha from Monday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in mid-2017 accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Watch: The first vehicle coming from #Qatar enters #SaudiArabia after the two countries reopened the Salwa border. https://t.co/hwpfRaj2o1 pic.twitter.com/0fu1gCxHVI — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 9, 2021

Saudi Arabia and its three Arab allies agreed to restore full ties with Doha at a summit in the kingdom on Tuesday.

