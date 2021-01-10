.
Watch: Heavy rains cause major floods in Saudi Arabia's Ha'il region

Watch: Heavy rains cause major floods in Saudi Arabia’s Ha’il region

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Heavy rainfall has led to floods in Saudi Arabia’s Ha’il region, including its main city and its surrounding suburbs, according to videos posted on social media.

Saudi Arabia’s National Center of Meteorology had expected the continuation of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy winds in the regions of Mecca, al-Baha, and Asir, extending to parts of the regions of Ha’il and al-Jawf.

One video, in particular, went viral across social media in Saudi Arabia that captured the moment a child was swept away by a strong flood in the northwest region of Asir on Thursday. The child was saved after a citizen managed to save him.

Other videos shared from Hail city showed citizens and residents stuck on a major highway after heavy rains caused a massive flood on the roads.

Videos showed Ha’il region’s police helping navigate traffic overnight caused by the floods.

