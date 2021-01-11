.
Bahrain welcomes US designation of Houthis as a terrorist group

Houthis raise weapons as they chant slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters in Sanaa, Yemen, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP)
Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain welcomed the US administration’s decision to classify the Houthi group as a terrorist organization and to place its leaders on the terrorist list, state news agency BNA reported.

“The classification is a necessary step to put an end to the serious violations it [Houthi group] commits against the brotherly Yemeni people, and to confront its continued insistence on destabilizing security and stability in the region, in implementation of the agenda of the Iranian regime that supports it,” the statement released by the Foreign Affairs added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the decision to designate the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization has great importance.

“The international community needs to take similar measures against this terrorist group, because the sinful attacks it commits against the Yemeni people and the neighboring countries and the threat it possesses to international shipping, and its continued obstruction of all efforts aimed at reaching a lasting peace and a political solution that preserves the Yemeni Republic, its unity and territorial integrity,” the statement added.

