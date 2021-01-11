A Qatar Airways plane arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh from Doha on Monday, the first commercial flight between the two countries in three and a half years.

The move comes after the Kingdom and Qatar agreed to restore diplomatic and trade ties following a more than three-year dispute.

The Qatar Airways flight took off from Doha at 10:45 a.m. GMT and touched down at 12:10 p.m. GMT, according to the airline’s timetable.

#QatarAirways resumes services to King Khalid International Airport with a daily flight to #Riyadh. pic.twitter.com/f34fvV0QVa — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) January 11, 2021

An AFP video showed passengers lining up in front of a check-in counter at Qatar’s Hamad International Airport ahead of the historic flight.

Watch: Passengers check in at #Qatar’s Hamad International Airport, as the first commercial flight to #Saudi Arabia in three and a half years prepares to take off.https://t.co/A1we4CrlmI pic.twitter.com/sdwT8wtfIE — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 11, 2021

Qatar Airways had said earlier this week that it would begin resuming flights to Riyadh on Monday, Jeddah on Jan. 14, and Dammam on Jan. 16.

Last week, the leaders of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) signed the AlUla declaration at the conclusion of the 41st Gulf summit, ending the dispute with Qatar and restoring full ties with it.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, had severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017over Doha’s support of terrorism.

