Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Italy’s Foreign Affairs Minister discuss ties in AlUla

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Italy’s Foreign Affairs Minister discuss ties in AlUla

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio on Sunday in AlUla, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Press Agency added that during the meeting, the two reviewed aspects of the Saudi-Italian relations, and ways of enhancing them in various fields. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials from both sides.

