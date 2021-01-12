.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt reopens airspace with Qatar, resumes flights: Report

A new Qatar Airways Airbus A340-600 sits on the tarmac at Doha airport. (File photo: AFP)
A new Qatar Airways Airbus A340-600 sits on the tarmac at Doha airport. (File photo: AFP)
GCC dispute

Egypt reopens airspace with Qatar, resumes flights: Report

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Egypt reopened its airspace with Qatar on Tuesday and announced the resumption of flights between the two countries, according to a local media report.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The decision allows EgyptAir and Qatar Airways, as well as other Qatari airlines, to resume air traffic and send flight operating schedules to the Egyptian and Qatari civil aviation authorities for approval,” news outlet Ahram Gate reported, citing the head of the Egyptian civil aviation authority Ashraf Noyer.

The decision comes days after the signing of the AlUla declaration at the GCC Summit held in Saudi Arabia last week, in which the Kingdom announced a breakthrough in ending a bitter dispute between Gulf Arab states and Qatar , with its foreign minister saying Riyadh and its allies would restore all ties with Doha severed in mid-2017.

GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia begins in AlUla’s Maraya Hall
GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia begins in AlUla’s Maraya Hall


Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry flew to Saudi Arabia to take part in the 41st GCC Summit and signed the declaration, Reuters reported citing an official source.

The decision to sign the declaration was in line with Egypt’s continued support and solidarity with the countries of the Arab Quartet, and in an effort to enhance joint Arab action in facing the grave challenges in the region, the minister said.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also announced reopening their borders with neighboring country Qatar, in addition to the resumption of flights.

Read more:

UAE announces reopening of all land, sea, air borders with Qatar

Egypt says it will open its airspace with Qatar pending fulfillment of demands

First Qatari flight arrives in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh from Doha

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More