Saudi Arabia’s Khalid bin Salman, UN Envoy to Yemen discuss political developments

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, arrives at the Department of State for a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on January 06, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tensions are high in the middle-east after a U.S. air strike in Iraq that killed Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military leader. Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP
Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman Al Saud. (File photo: AFP)

Saudi Arabia's Khalid bin Salman, UN Envoy to Yemen discuss political developments

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman discussed developments in Yemen and Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian response with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

“I assured the Envoy of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to reach a comprehensive political resolution according to the three references, which will ensure peace and stability for Yemen and the region,” bin Salman in a tweet added.

Read more:

UAE reunites two Yemeni Jewish families after over a decade apart

Yemen's army thwarts a Houthi infiltration attempt northwest of Saada

UN envoy Martin Griffiths plans trip to Yemen and Saudi Arabia after Aden attack

