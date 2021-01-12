Saudi Arabia’s Khalid bin Salman, UN Envoy to Yemen discuss political developments
Saudi Arabia Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman discussed developments in Yemen and Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian response with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Martin Griffiths.
Received @OSE_Yemen to discuss developments in Yemen and KSA's humanitarian response. I assured the Envoy of KSA's commitment to reach a comprehensive political resolution according to the three references, which will ensure peace and stability for Yemen and the region.— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) January 11, 2021
“I assured the Envoy of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to reach a comprehensive political resolution according to the three references, which will ensure peace and stability for Yemen and the region,” bin Salman in a tweet added.
