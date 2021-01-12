.
.
.
.
Language

Yemeni twins arrive in Riyadh for emergency surgery under humanitarian program

The twins arrive at King Salman Airbase from Yemen. (SPA)
The twins arrive at King Salman Airbase from Yemen. (SPA)

Yemeni twins arrive in Riyadh for emergency surgery under humanitarian program

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Parasitic conjoined twins from Yemen have arrived in Saudi Arabia to receive specialist medical treatment under a humanitarian program offered by the Kingdom, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The twins and their parents arrived at King Salman Airbase on Tuesday, and were taken to King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Pediatrics to be considered for separation surgery. If the operation goes ahead, it will be the 49th separation surgery performed by the Saudi National Program for Separating Conjoined Twins.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Conjoined twins on the way from Yemen to Saudi Arabia for specialist medical treatment. (SPA)
Conjoined twins on the way from Yemen to Saudi Arabia for specialist medical treatment. (SPA)

A conjoined twin becomes parasitic when it stops developing in the fetus, and can present severe health problems to the fully developed twin, once born.

The parents and the head of the medical team, Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabia’ah, extended thanks to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for launching the humanitarian initiative intended to provide medical treatment to people from poorer countries

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief signs agreement with WFP to support Yemen Response Plan

Saudi Arabia among top aid providers for Palestinians, nearly $1 mln per day

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre: Outreach with a global footprint

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More