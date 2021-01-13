.
Kuwait PM submits cabinet resignation: KUNA

Reuters, Dubai

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah on Wednesday presented the resignation of his cabinet to the emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, the state news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwaiti ministers handed in their resignations to the prime minister on Tuesday, the government communications office (CGC) said, days after lawmakers submitted a motion asking to question the premier over issues including the makeup of the cabinet.

Read more: Kuwait’s government submits resignation to Prime Minister

