Oman sultan’s eldest son Dhi Yazan to succeed him, becoming first crown prince

Oman’s Sultan Haitham will be succeeded by his eldest son Dhi Yazan, according to a new basic law published on Tuesday that creates a new position of crown prince and establishes succession from ruler to the eldest son.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said had announced plans for the constitutional change on Monday, a year after the death of his predecessor, Sultan Qaboos. The new basic law was published on Tuesday in the official gazette.

According to a statement published by Oman’s Ministry of Information, Article (5) stipulates that the system of governance is hereditary in the male descendants of Sultan Turki bin Said bin Sultan in accordance with the following provisions:

• The power passes from the Sultan to his first-born son and then to his eldest son and consequently the power transfers to one stratum after another.

• In case the Sultan’s elder son dies before assuming power, the succession should be transferred to his elder son even if the deceased has brothers.

• The Law also stipulates that in case that the first person in line of succession has no sons, the rule automatically shifts to his elder brother, and if he has no brothers the succession shifts to the eldest son of his eldest brother, and if his eldest brother has no son the succession transfers to the eldest son of his other brothers according to the age order of the brothers.

Sultan Qaboos fathered no children and designated no successor publicly during his 49-year reign.

Qaboos named his cousin Haitham as his preferred successor in a sealed envelope to be opened after his death should the royal family disagree on the succession line. The family went with his choice.

The new law also retains an elected advisory Shura Council, the lower house of parliament.

