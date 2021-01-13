Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al Saud passes away

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al Saud has passed away, the Kingdom’s Royal Court said in a statement on Wednesday.

His funeral prayer will be performed tomorrow, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Khalid was well known as a horse owner and breeder, founding Juddmonte Farms in 1980.

Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, posted a tribute on Twitter that said: “My personal condolences to the Al Saud family, and to all horse lovers and owners in the world on the death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman.”

A statement on Juddmonte’s website said that the prince died peacefully on Tuesday at the age of 85.

Douglas Erskine Crum, CEO Juddmonte, said: “The whole of Juddmonte feels a huge sense of loss. Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him.

“He leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time. His contribution to the development of the thoroughbred will have long-lasting effects.”

