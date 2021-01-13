.
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al Saud passes away

Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al Saud. (Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum via Twitter)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al Saud has passed away, the Kingdom’s Royal Court said in a statement on Wednesday.

His funeral prayer will be performed tomorrow, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Khalid was well known as a horse owner and breeder, founding Juddmonte Farms in 1980.

Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, posted a tribute on Twitter that said: “My personal condolences to the Al Saud family, and to all horse lovers and owners in the world on the death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman.”

A statement on Juddmonte’s website said that the prince died peacefully on Tuesday at the age of 85.

Douglas Erskine Crum, CEO Juddmonte, said: “The whole of Juddmonte feels a huge sense of loss. Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him.

“He leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time. His contribution to the development of the thoroughbred will have long-lasting effects.”

