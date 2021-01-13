UAE: 27 injured in Dubai collision between bus and truck

A collision between two large vehicles left 27 people injured in Dubai on Wednesday morning.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The incident took place when a bus and truck crashed in the Technopark, in Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

Twenty-three people sustained minor injuries, while 4 people suffered more serious injuries.

An ambulance and rescue vehicles attended the scene, and took the injured people to Rashid Hospital for treatment, while patrol cars from Dubai Police controlled traffic.

Upon inspection of the scene, Dubai Police concluded that the accident had taken place because the two vehicles were driving too closely to one another.

Saif Mahir Saeed Al Mazroui, Director General of Dubai Police Traffic Administration, made an appeal to members of the public after the incident, urging them to leave enough space between vehicles, and to take into account road conditions when driving.

Read more:

UAE: Sharjah Police seize $4mln worth of narcotic drugs, arrest nine

Dubai Police foils plot by international gang to smuggle 123 kgs of crystal meth

Teenage drivers arrested in Dubai after crashing into police car, driving recklessly