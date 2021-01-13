.
.
.
.
Language

UAE: 27 injured in Dubai collision between bus and truck

The scene of the accident on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Jebel Ali, Dubai. (Dubai Police via Facebook)
The scene of the accident on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Jebel Ali, Dubai. (Dubai Police via Facebook)

UAE: 27 injured in Dubai collision between bus and truck

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A collision between two large vehicles left 27 people injured in Dubai on Wednesday morning.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The incident took place when a bus and truck crashed in the Technopark, in Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

Twenty-three people sustained minor injuries, while 4 people suffered more serious injuries.

An ambulance and rescue vehicles attended the scene, and took the injured people to Rashid Hospital for treatment, while patrol cars from Dubai Police controlled traffic.

Upon inspection of the scene, Dubai Police concluded that the accident had taken place because the two vehicles were driving too closely to one another.

Saif Mahir Saeed Al Mazroui, Director General of Dubai Police Traffic Administration, made an appeal to members of the public after the incident, urging them to leave enough space between vehicles, and to take into account road conditions when driving.

Read more:

UAE: Sharjah Police seize $4mln worth of narcotic drugs, arrest nine

Dubai Police foils plot by international gang to smuggle 123 kgs of crystal meth

Teenage drivers arrested in Dubai after crashing into police car, driving recklessly

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More