Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet said on Tuesday THE LINE city project announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is an unprecedented example of developing a world-class future city.

THE LINE city project is “an unprecedented example of developing a world-class future city living in harmony with nature in an innovative civilizational environment with its societies being run through artificial intelligence, empowering humans,” state news agency SPA reported citing a statement by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet added that THE LINE city project preserves the environment and provides a balanced life between innovative-based business environment and an exceptional life quality that enhances economic diversity through creating 380,000 job opportunities and adding 180 billion riyals to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by 2030.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of NEOM, announced the launch of “THE LINE” in the city of NEOM, a new model for the future of urban societies aimed at ensuring balance with nature on Sunday.

THE LINE is a new 170-kilometer (kilometer) belt of hyper-connected communities, designed without cars or roads and in concert with nature. The communities will be powered by artificial intelligence technology designed to learn and improve the lives of residents and businesses.

The project is part of NEOM and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, an ambitious program designed to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy.

