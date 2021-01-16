.
Saudi Arabia will open an embassy in Qatar’s capital Doha within days: FM

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a news conference following talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a news conference. (File photo: Reuters)
GCC dispute

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia will open an embassy in Qatar’s capital city Doha within days, the Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday during a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh.

The reopening of the embassy is a matter of logistics and will happen once the necessary prodecures are complete, he added.

The leaders of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) signed the AlUla declaration at the conclusion of the 41st Gulf summit, ending the dispute with Qatar and restoring full ties with it.

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5, 2021, shows the leaders of the GCC countries. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia formally reopened its airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar on January 4, with commercial flights resuming between Riyadh and Doha as of January 14.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, had severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017over Doha’s support of terrorism.

