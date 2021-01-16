.
Saudi Arabia, Jordan’s FMs discuss regional issues in Riyadh meeting

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. (Twitter)
Saudi Arabia, Jordan’s FMs discuss regional issues in Riyadh meeting

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Riyadh to discuss the bilateral relationship between the two countries and regional developments.

“In today’s meeting, we discussed a number of issues of common interest, and developments in regional and international issues, foremost of which is the Middle East peace process,” Prince Faisal said.

“During the meeting, we stressed the need to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.”

The two also discussed the ongoing conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Libya, as well as Iranian and Turkish interference in the affairs of countries in the region, the Kingdom’s foreign minister said.

“We also discussed the situation in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Libya, in addition to Iranian and Turkish interference in the affairs of the countries of the region and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Prince Faisal.

For his part, Safadi said that the relationship between Jordan and Saudi Arabia is “historical and strategic,” adding that the two countries are working together to achieve security and stability in the region.

