Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from French President Macron
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron in which they discussed bilateral relations.
“During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries and opportunities for joint cooperation. Regional and international developments were discussed, and a number of issues of common interest were discussed,” read a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.
