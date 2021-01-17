Dubai to test launch iconic London Taxi vehicles using hybrid cabs

Dubai announced it will be test launching the London Taxi version service using hybrid (electricity and fuel) cabs next month, according to a statement from the Roads and Transport Authority.

The new taxi will be characterized by a semi-curved shape and black color that mimic the iconic London Cab.

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) said it will start trialing the new taxi car in February and that they will be available at the Dubai International Airport.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) made the announcement during a visit to the DTC where he reviewed the performance indicators of the Corporation in 2020 as well as the projects to be undertaken this year.

“He was briefed on the interior features of the London Taxi, which has a unique and roomy interior that offers riders a wide space and six seats in a separate cabin. The design serves the needs of people of determination as well. The taxi is fitted with a satellite-based navigation system, voice command system, forward-collision warning system, blind-spot monitoring system and lane departure warning system in addition to a WIFI network,” read a statement from a press release published by the Dubai Media Office.

