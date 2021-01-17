.
.
.
.
Language

Dubai to test launch iconic London Taxi vehicles using hybrid cabs

The new taxi will be characterized by a semi-curved shape and black color that mimic the iconic London Cab. (Dubai Media Office)
The new taxi will be characterized by a semi-curved shape and black color that mimic the iconic London Cab. (Dubai Media Office)

Dubai to test launch iconic London Taxi vehicles using hybrid cabs

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai announced it will be test launching the London Taxi version service using hybrid (electricity and fuel) cabs next month, according to a statement from the Roads and Transport Authority.

The new taxi will be characterized by a semi-curved shape and black color that mimic the iconic London Cab.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) said it will start trialing the new taxi car in February and that they will be available at the Dubai International Airport.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) made the announcement during a visit to the DTC where he reviewed the performance indicators of the Corporation in 2020 as well as the projects to be undertaken this year.

“He was briefed on the interior features of the London Taxi, which has a unique and roomy interior that offers riders a wide space and six seats in a separate cabin. The design serves the needs of people of determination as well. The taxi is fitted with a satellite-based navigation system, voice command system, forward-collision warning system, blind-spot monitoring system and lane departure warning system in addition to a WIFI network,” read a statement from a press release published by the Dubai Media Office.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai launches ‘Dubai assured’ stamp for tourism, retail establishments

UAE to launch new Emirati space mission to explore moon: Dubai ruler

Dubai breaks another world record, this time for largest fountain

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More