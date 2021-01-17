Houthis kidnap husband of pregnant woman beaten to death by the militia in Ibb

The Houthi militia group has kidnapped the husband of a pregnant woman which the Iran-backed terror group beat to death last month, according to several local reports.

Houthi militants reportedly beat Khatam al-Ashari to death in Ibb in front of her four children last month while attempting a house raid to arrest her husband. At the time, several reports identified her name as Ahlam.

Local reports said the Houthis took al-Ashari’s husband sometime this weekend as he was leaving his home in the al-Odain district in Ibb.

Relatives said in Facebook posts that Mohammed Muqbel al-Ashari left his house on Friday morning and was planning to head to the governorate's capital Ibb but had disappeared and lost contact with him.

Local sources in Ibb said Houthi militants affiliated with the Ibb security apparatus had kidnapped al-Ashari and placed him in the Criminal Investigation Prison on a fabricated charge of theft.

The death of Khatam al-Ashari at the hands of Houthis last month caused widespread anger as she was pregnant at the time of her death.

“The Houthis killing of the martyr Ahlam al-Ashari in her home and in front of her children is a heinous crime that clearly expresses the reality of this racist militia that has swallowed the blood of innocent Yemenis, blew up their homes and attacked their sanctities and honor. We cannot find peace and preserve dignity without resisting and defeating this criminal group,” Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed tweeted at the time.

