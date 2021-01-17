.
.
.
.
Language

In pictures: Thick fog covers city of Dubai

Dubai Media Office shared photos of the fog that “blanketed the Dubai skyline this morning.” (Via @jimmymanalel Instagram)
Dubai Media Office shared photos of the fog that “blanketed the Dubai skyline this morning.” (Via @jimmymanalel Instagram)

In pictures: Thick fog covers city of Dubai

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Residents of the UAE’s Dubai took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share pictures and videos of Sunday morning’s thick, heavy fog that was seen across the city.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dubai Media Office (DMO) shared photos of the fog that “blanketed the Dubai skyline this morning.”

On Saturday, the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology said it expected the weather to be “wet and foggy on Sunday in coastal areas of the country in the morning and generally clear and sometimes partly cloudy,” according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) said that “low visibility in fog reduces your sense of vehicle speed.”

“We advise you to lower speed and use fog lights for your safety and that of others on the road,” RTA added.

Read more:

IN PICTURES: Saudi Arabia’s picturesque Tanouma cradles between greenery and fog

VIDEO: Dense fog causes dozens of cars to pile up on Abu Dhabi highway

IN PICTURES: Thick fog covers the UAE prompting flight delays

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More