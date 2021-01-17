In pictures: Thick fog covers city of Dubai

Residents of the UAE’s Dubai took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share pictures and videos of Sunday morning’s thick, heavy fog that was seen across the city.

Dubai Media Office (DMO) shared photos of the fog that “blanketed the Dubai skyline this morning.”

Thick fog blanketed the #Dubai skyline this morning…



Photos courtesy: Instagram/Mahzain_malik, Instagram/jimmymanalel pic.twitter.com/pugVOj4KyW — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 17, 2021

On Saturday, the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology said it expected the weather to be “wet and foggy on Sunday in coastal areas of the country in the morning and generally clear and sometimes partly cloudy,” according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) said that “low visibility in fog reduces your sense of vehicle speed.”

“We advise you to lower speed and use fog lights for your safety and that of others on the road,” RTA added.

